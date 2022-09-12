Inside of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, TSA security checkpoints are being upgraded to increase safety for travelers.
The current x-ray machines that scan carry-on luggage and bags only show two-dimensional graphics.
Which means extra bag checks and longer TSA security lines the upgrade machines will provide three-dimensional images.
“The CT technology allows us to rotate the image and use different functions that the technology has to screen the property to make sure it is free of any prohibited items or threats, which means there will be less bag checks for passengers,” Ryan Lierow said.
Ryan Lierow is the Transportation Security Manager for TSA at the Chattanooga Airport.
He expressed that the upgrade is a win-win for travelers and TSA.
“Passengers will get to leave in their liquid, gels, and aerosols, and electronics inside of their properties. It is a win-win for everybody because it has increased security capability on our end,” Lierow said.
Tuesday through Thursday of September 12 and 19th week, there will only be one line for security while the new technology is being installed.
“We do ask passengers to give themselves plenty of time. TSA still recommends the two hours early, but we are doing all that we can to mitigate the additional wait times. We do ask that passengers give themselves enough time to get through and also if they can check as much property as possible. It will streamline the process for everyone involved until the installation is complete,” Lierow said.
Everything is expected to be back to normal inside of that Chattanooga Airport on September 23rd.
“Of course with new technology, the officers may have a little additional time to get use to the technology. However, because of the capability that the technology gives us we believe that will have minimum impact,” Lierow said.