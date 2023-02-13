Georgia's House of Transportation committee recently voted to advance a bill to increase weight limits for large trucks.
In Georgia now, the weight limit for most trucks is 80,000 pounds. The proposal bill would increase that to 90,000 pounds.
Representative Steven Meeks is sponsoring a bill that would allow heavier trucks on the roads.
Meeks said the new rule will make truck drivers' jobs more efficient, but Zack Cahalan, who is the Executive Director for the Truck Safety Coalition, said the efficiency should not come at the price of safety.
“There has been a stunting increase in commercial motor vehicle crashes in Georgia -- 53% since 2012,” Cahalan said.
The coalition works first hand with truck crash victims and figures out ways to make roads safer.
“It's incredibly dangerous. There are mountains of research that indicate that heavier trucks are associated with a greater or frequency of crashes, and a greater severity of crashes,” Cahalan said.
He said trucks are not built for large loads like the bill is proposing as the current weight limit has already cost lives.
“We have another victim, who (was involved with a) heavy truck. The tires couldn't handle it, the truck driver lost control of the truck and now he's widow. Now, he doesn't have a wife and a single dad with three kids. These are the sorts of stories that Georgians can expect to hear more of if this bill passes,” Cahalan said.
Cahalan also expects the heavier trucks to cause more wear and tear to Georgia roads. He said that could lead to an increase in dollars spent to keep the roads maintained.
“Roads simply aren't designed to handle that load with any degree or frequency, nor bridges for that matter. I believe the Georgia Department of Transportation testified at that hearing pretty vociferously against this bill for that reason,” Cahalan said.