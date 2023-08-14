The trucking industry has been dealing with a shortage of drivers for more than a decade now, and the American Trucking Association says it's because drivers are looking for better hours, better pay, and better benefits.
It's no different in the Tennessee Valley, with many drivers pivoting to the logistics side of transportation.
"I am a retired truck driver of over 30 years, and I was getting bored," said Bryan Higginbotham, Freight Broker with BlueGrace Logistics.
Higginbotham says he outgrew his long career as a truck driver, and after learning about UTC's Freight Broker Professional Program, he knew he was ready for a change.
"And I think this was the next step up in that same career that I was in because I have a lot of information that I have gathered throughout the years," said Higginbotham.
After completing the 13-week course, Higginbotham was hired as a freight broker by one of UTC's many program partners, BlueGrace Logistics.
"Logistics is a 950 billion dollar business, and it doesn't just start with brokerage firms... you got trucking companies, you got manufacturers, you got shippers, so don't put yourself in a box; things are wide open," said Higginbotham.
Right now, many drivers may be looking for jobs considering earlier this month, one of America's dominant shipping companies, Yellow Corporation, filed for bankruptcy, laying off more than 30,000 employees.
Another former trucker, Anthony Difillippo, says he doesn't regret taking UTC's course.
"What it takes to be a freight broker, what that entails.. which is communication, emotional intelligence, knowing and understanding the freight market and the supply chain," said Difillippo, Freight Broker for BlueGrace Logistics.
Difillippo and Higginbotham say they are happy with their new careers at BlueGrace.
The director of sales, Mike Beckwith, says the job is for more than just truckers but anyone looking for a change.
"The transportation industry has a lot of opportunities for not only employment but for a really rewarding experience along the way," said Beckwith.
"It has the potential to change your life like it's changed mine," said Difillippo.
