The Collegedale Police Department has arrested the truck driver who they say caused a train derailment on Apison Pike in December.
A Norfolk Southern train crashed into the truck that was carrying a 137-foot concrete barrier on December 20, 2022.
Police said the driver, Jorge Cruz-Vega, attempted to drive across the railroad crossing behind an escort car without assuring his tractor trailer could completely clear the tracks. He then stopped halfway across the tracks after his turn, bringing his tractor trailer into the on-coming lane of traffic when the train hit.
The derailment caused three engines and 10 rail cars to leave the tracks.
An investigation revealed Cruz-Vega also did not make contact or arrangements with Norfolk Southern Railroad about his delivery route.
Cruz-Vega has been charged with failure to yield, a registration violation, and felony reckless endangerment.
According to police, he was released on a $10,000 dollar bond. A court date has been set for April.