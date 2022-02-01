An angler attempting to put his boat into the water Tuesday at Lake Chickamauga accidentally sunk his truck, boat and trailer.
About 8:45am, Hamilton County Hazmat crews the boat ramp on Armstrong Road, assisting Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department with recovery efforts.
Fire officials reported the fisherman was backing his boat and trailer down the boat ramp into the water to launch.
He didn't realize there was a drop-off and submerged his rear tire, and then couldn't prevent his entire truck, boat and trailer from slipping into the lake.
A towing company was able to pull the truck, trailer and boat to shore.
Hamilton County Hazmat stood by on scene to provide boom if needed for potentially gas and oil leak.
Officials say the boat and trailer are salvageable. But the Dodge truck is considered to be a total loss.
No injuries reported.