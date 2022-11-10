Good Thursday. Rain bands from Nicole will start moving into the Tennessee Valley tonight. We may see a few spotty showers through the early evening, but the heaviest rain will begin later tonight and last through the overnight and even into early afternoon of your Veterans Day.
As Nicole gets pushed to the NE by a cold front the rain will start tapering off through Friday afternoon. We will get anywhere from 1"-3" of rain which is sorely needed as drought conditions exist across the TN Valley.
We will start Friday as a Storm Alert Weather day due to heavy rain during drive time and the potential for localized flooding.
The weekend will see colder air moving in behind the front. Saturday temps will range from 47 to only 53 for the high. We may also see a few trailing showers Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will be cold and dry with a low of 31 and a high of 49!
All next week lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. We do have a few chances for rain toward the second half of next week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather App.