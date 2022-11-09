Good Wednesday. We will stay cool through tonight with temps overnight dropping into the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight.
Through the day Thursday, we can expect increasing clouds through the afternoon ahead of Nicole. Look for a high in the low 70s. We will be a bit breezy in the evening with rain developing as the remnants of Nicole get close. The rain will be heavy at times and last through overnight and well into Friday. Look for the rain to taper off late in the day. In the path of Nicole, we will see 2.5" - 3.5" of rain. Some model data has that swath of rain moving right over Chattanooga, some has it moving to the west, and some has it moving to the east. The exact path will determine whether you get 1" or 3".
A cold front will push the system east and usher in really cold air. Saturday temps will range from 46 in the morning to 55 in the afternoon. We may even see a stray sprinkle Saturday, but the chances are low.
Sunday will be colder with sunshine and temps ranging from 31 to 50.
I expect that cold weather to last through all of next week and possibly beyond. We will have another good chance of rain Tuesday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.