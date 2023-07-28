If you've been considering adopting or fostering a pet, right now is the perfect time, especially with local shelters struggling with capacity issues.
We spoke with a local rescue who could use your help.
Ruth Smith, Owner of Troopers Treasures, says they are struggling to find enough foster families for their dogs.
"We rescue a lot of the abandoned animals, we do some owner surrenders, a lot of them from rural areas.. shelters," said Smith.
Smith says they can only take in as many animals as they have foster families available. They are urging people to consider taking in a dog, like Stormy, a black lab who spent 10 years chained up.
"He is great with kids, with other dogs, all he wants to do is get love, and he is good in a crate, he doesn't try to get out," said Smith.
Coming up Saturday, the non-profit is hosting a festival at the Petco on Gunbarrel from 10 to 2.
They encourage people to stop by and check out dogs like Prince, who was abandoned by his last owners.
"What he needs is somebody to spend a little time with him and assure him that life is going to be ok because of the experience of the abandonment," said Smith.
Troopers Treasures partners with the Animal Care Center of Ooltewah, who makes sure the animals are healthy before adoptions.
Dr. Jon Mullins with the center has advice for new or current pet owners.
"If people were spaying and neutering when they should be and preventing pregnancies, we wouldn't have all of these pets that can't find homes," said Smith.
Mullins also advices owners to get your pets vaccinated and treated for common diseases like heart worms.
Smith says if you're still unsure about fostering, to come check out the festival this Saturday.
"I know not everyone can foster, I get that, and I know not everyone can donate, but everyone can do something, they can share, they can talk to friends, because the animals right now are hurting," said Smith.
The Animal Care Center in Ooltewah will be having a donation drive to support Troopers Treasures.
You can stop by the center during the whole month of august, dropping off things like food or collars.
If you do donate, your name will be placed into a raffle to win a life time supply of vaccines for your pet.
To learn more about Troopers Treasures, click here.
And to learn about the Animal Care Center Of Ooltewah, click here.