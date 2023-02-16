Investigators with the Trion Police Department and Sheriff's Office have identified five individuals responsible for this past weekend's vehicle theft crime spree.
Four of the five were juveniles (under 17), and one was 17 years old.
Investigators are working on charges for each individual and attempting to put recovered property back into the hands of the rightful owners.
Trion Police say they have recovered property that has yet to be identified.
If you or someone you know had something stolen from your vehicle this past weekend, please contact Investigator Chris Wooten at Trion Police at (706) 734-2332.
Trion's Police Chief and Sheriff thank local media and residents for posts and information regarding this past weekend's crime spree.