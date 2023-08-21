The Trion Fire Department is educating residents in Dade County about the Environmental Protection Division’s Open Burn Ban after extinguishing an illegal fire.
Fire officials say the ban effective from May 1 to September 30, and will be enforced.
Fire officials say open burning is allowed October 1 to April 30 of each year. During this time, you may burn limited yard debris such as leaves, pine straw, and small limbs from growth on your property.
Fire officials say it's unlawful in the state of Georgia to burn man-made materials at any time and it's very important that you never let a fire burn out on its own, by leaving it unattended.
Click here to learn more from Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division.