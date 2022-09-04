Trion Fire Crews respond to at least a dozen calls Sunday morning due to flooding

The Trion Fire Department says Engine 12 and 12R have responded to approximately 12 calls this morning.

Fire Chief Justin Lowe is advising everyone to get to a safe location and wait until road conditions are safe before traveling. It's extremely dangerous to drive in flood water.

The Tri-State Mutual aid alarm has been activated for Chattooga County due to Flooding in Summerville, Trion, and other areas in the county.

Responding Swiftwater/flood water teams from Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, and Gordon County are assisting in the area.

