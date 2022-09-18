The Trion Fire Department and Atrium Health Floyd EMS saved a man's life with by administering Narcan this weekend.
Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17th, the Trion Fire Department and Atrium Health Floyd EMS were dispatched to the area of Spring Creek Road in reference to an unresponsive male subject. First responders were told during the call that the man was already turning blue.
Engine 12 went en route moments later with Fire Chief Justin Lowe responding.
Upon arrival, Chief Lowe found the patient unresponsive and blue in color lying in the floor, but with a strong heart beat.
A few moments later, Firefighter Efrain Hernandez and Atrium Health Floyd EMS arrived on scene.
Chief Lowe quickly responded by recognizing that Narcan needed to be administered to the patient.
At this time, the Narcan was administered to the patient along with using an ambu bag, which is a handheld tool that is used to deliver positive pressure ventilation to patients with insufficient or ineffective breaths.
Actions taken by Trion Fire and Atrium Health Floyd EMS very well saved this patients life.
Within 8 minutes on scene, the patient was alert and well enough to refuse being transported by EMS.
The Trion Fire Department is asking the public to please keep everyone involved in your prayers.