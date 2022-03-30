The trial for Adrian Nixon continued on Wednesday.
He is accused of shooting Jeremy Clark at JJ's Lounge on July 29, 2016.
Adrian Nixon pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday.
The focus of the trial on Wednesday was the car driven to the incident, a white Dodge Challenger.
"The gunshots that killed Jeremy Clark on July 29, 2016, were fired from a white Dodge Challenger," AnCharlene Davis, Supervising Prosecutor for DA said.
The prosecution said Adrian Nixon was the driver of the car and the only person in the car when it pulled into JJ's just moments before Jeremy Clark was killed.
One hour of surveillance video was shown to the jury and displayed the moment the white challenger pulled into the parking lot and seconds later people scattered.
"You're going to hear the state's theory and we are going to challenge some of the evidence that comes in because we believe some of those pieces of that puzzle do not fit. And if they fit differently, it's not guilty," Bill Speek, Defense Attorney said.
The trial continued with multiple witness testimony and cross-examination by the defense.
Photos of the white Dodge Challenger were shown and Nixon's girlfriend at the time was the owner of the vehicle.
"Did he tell you your car had been involved in a homicide?," prosecutor Cameron Williams asked.
In the late morning of July 29, 2016, the car was washed. The defense cross-examined the witness saying she likes to keep a tidy car and was preparing for a birthday weekend trip. Multiple photos were presented showing the other times the car has been cleaned.
"These are pictures of you having your car cleaned or people cleaning your car. It's not unusual for you to have your car cleaned is it?" Speek asked.
The day continued with crime scene photos exhibited and a forensic biologist took the stand.
The trial is ongoing.
Local 3 News will have continuing coverage.