DAY 4:
Adrian Nixon did not take the stand today. He is on trial for the murder of Jeremy Clark. Clark was shot in July 2016 at JJ's Lounge.
The state rested their case on Thursday. Friday morning the defense requested a mistrial.
Judge Don Poole denied that request and said there is ample evidence the jury could find Nixon guilty and the motion for acquittal was denied.
The trial started with the jury seated at 10:30AM.
The defense called their first witness to the stand, Jay Jarvis, an expert private forensic scientist. He said after reviewing the evidence he doesn't believe the driver of the white Dodge Challenger could be the person who shot Jeremy Clark.
"Now that you've looked at the information have you come to an opinion of the theory that a seated driver of the Dodge Challenger being the shooter in this case?," Defense Attorney Jonathan Turner asked Jarvis,
"It's very obvious by a trained medical examiner when he sees this. It indicated the shot was fired in a very close range. So when I didn't see that, that was another reason not to think that the driver would've been the one that shot him. I also considered all of the cartridge cases that were found at the scene were located outside of the car. So if you discharge a pistol in a car, the cartridge cases are most likely going to remain in the car,." Jarvis said.
"The defendant said that someone pointed a gun through his car?," Cameron Williams, the Assistant District asked.
"Well, even if he said that, the physical evidence at the scene does not support that," Jarvis replied.
"But he was there right?," Williams asked.
"Well, he was obviously mistaken there is no way the gun could've been inside the car and been discharged because the cartridge cases would've been inside the car," Jarvis replied.
A recorded interview was shown to the jury of Adrian Nixon explaining the events that happened that July night. Nixon repeated that someone reached into his car and shot through the other side.
The closing statements finished up around 4:30pm.
The jury deliberated for 6 hours.
They returned with a verdict of not guilty to pre-meditated murder and 7 other charges.
They will deliberate the final charge of, Reckless endangerment, on Monday to find a unanimous agreement.
DAY 3: Day three of the Adrian Murder trial continued on Thursday. The gun used to shoot and kill Jeremy Clark was in question today.
The morning started with a disagreement between the prosecution and the defense. The prosecution wanted to bring forward new evidence.
Judge Don Poole, denied this request as this information was already discussed in pre-trial that it wouldn't be used in this trial.
The jury was brought in shortly after that decision and the first witness of the day was called to the stand.
A firearm expert discussed the use of the gun that was used to kill Jeremy Clark.
The second witness was a crime lab micro-analysis expert and retired TBI Agent, Russel Davis.
Agent Davis walked the Jury through gunshot residue, GSR, how it's evaluated in a homicide investigation and how it was examined in this case.
"Did you then analyze the GSR from the vehicle?," The Supervising Prosecutor, AnCharlene Davis asked Agent Davis.
He replied, "Yes, ma'me. You're not testing a hand you're testing a thing and an area in a car."
Defense Attorney, Jonathan Turned cross-examined the witness next.
"You found no gunshot particles on Mr. Nixon's kit, the kit that was taken from his hands?," He said.
"I did not," Davis replied.
Agent Davis confirmed GSR was found inside the driver's side interior of the White Dodge Challenger but not the exterior.
