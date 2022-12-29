The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department and assisting crews were kept busy with a slew woods fires in the area Thursday.
According to officials, three separate woods fires were reported between 1:00PM and 4:00PM.
Our volunteers have been kept busy working three woods fires in our district. pic.twitter.com/jOzZNqQGWY— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) December 30, 2022
A controlled burn in the 5500 block of Old Hunter Road quickly required aid after a wind shift. Tri-Community crews responded just after 1:00PM and were able to contain the fire to five to seven acres and no buildings were endangered.
Thirty minutes later, crews from multiple agencies responded to a second woods fire. Firefighters with Tri-Community, Bradley County and Catoosa County Fire Departments responded to the 4200 block of McDonald Road and crews were able to contain the fire to two acres.
A third woods fire in the 8500 block of Providence Road was contained to two to three acres after the fire was reported just after 4:00PM. Tri-Community and Highway 53 Volunteer firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.
Chattanooga Fire Department and Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department also assisted by providing coverage to Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department.
No injuries were reported at any of the three fires.