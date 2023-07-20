The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at home in Collegedale on Thursday.
It happened around 3:10pm on David Smith Lane off Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.
The homeowners had the fire under control with a fire extinguisher prior to our arrival. Firefighters stretched a handline into the residence and extinguished any remaining hotspots. The fire was out within 10 minutes and contained to the kitchen, with no injuries. pic.twitter.com/Ca2w2TBaM7— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) July 20, 2023
Crews say they arrived at the scene to see smoke coming from the back of the home.
Officials say the homeowners had the fire under control with an extinguisher, leaving only hotspots for firefighters to put out.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for the latest Tennessee Valley headlines.