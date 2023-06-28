UPDATE: At this time, Alabama Road is closed to all traffic.
The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department says crews are doing an interior attack to bring the fire under control.
Please avoid this area at this time.
Stay with us as this story continues to develop.
PREVIOUS STORY: Firefighters with the Tri-Community Fire Department are responding to a single story house fire on Alabama Road in the Apison area this afternoon.
Crews say the first unit on the scene reported a fire in the attic.
Motorists should avoid this area if possible.
Currently, @TriCommunityFD responding to a single story house fire located at 4912 Alabama Road in the Apison area. First unit on the scene reporting fire in the attic. Motorists should avoid this area if possible. pic.twitter.com/0PXzGoqsGF— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) June 28, 2023