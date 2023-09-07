Trenton's 'Smoke on the Square' BBQ contest to raise funds for drug addition Saturday

Kick the tires and light the fires and head on down to Trenton, Georgia this Saturday for the 'Smoke on the Square' BBQ Contest.
The event raises funds for 'A Hands Up!' Ministries that helps people who are recovering from drug addition. There will be live entertainment, local craft vendors, and food trucks.
Be sure to enter for your chance to win one of the serious raffle prizes.
This free event - including parking and a free kids zone - begins at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on the Square.