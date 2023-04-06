Trenton Pressing, a tier one manufacturing supplier located in Dade County, Ga., broke ground today on a $10 million, 105,000-square-foot facility.
This additional space will allow for expanded manufacturing and assembly services and significantly increases the organization’s manufacturing capacity.
“We are extremely grateful for Dade County’s support throughout this expansion process,” said Hans Pfunder, chief operating officer for Trenton Pressing. In just over two years, Trenton Pressing purchased a struggling manufacturing company and completely turned it around through a reorganization of management, technology and equipment upgrades and personnel training. The expanded facility will allow the company to better service its growth and meet the manufacturing needs of its clients which include BMW, Club Car, ZF and more.
“It was exciting to see the tremendous growth over the past two years after the reorganization process,” said Pfunder. “This achievement speaks to the dedication and commitment of our employees.”
Currently, Trenton Pressing is one of the top five employers in Dade County with 220 employees and plans to add 20 more with the facility expansion. Trenton Pressing prides itself on building an empowering, transparent and safe working environment for its employees.“Trenton Pressing has been a great community partner since it began operations in our county in 2021,” said Dade County Executive Ted Rumley. “They have not only provided great jobs, but they have also supported our schools and the environment.”
Construction on the new facility is expected to be completed by December of 2023.
“Trenton Pressing has been a great asset to our city since they first came here just over two years ago,” said Alex Case, mayor of Trenton. “We are grateful that they are providing us with much needed jobs and also for their overall commitment to help improve the quality of life for our citizens.”
Trenton Pressing provides metal stamping processes, welding and assembly processes, warehousing and shipping.
“I want to congratulate Trenton Pressing on their expansion efforts and commend them for adding jobs in the Northwest Georgia area,” said Jeff Mullis, president and CEO of the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Agency and retired Georgia state senator.