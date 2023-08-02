Before November of 2022, Condra says he had everything he needed in his apartment a kitchen, hot water, and even a living room.
He says he noticed water coming into his home and told his landlord Caleb Stone.
He says after months of telling him, he finally began to repair it-which means Condra had to move out.
"He put us in a motel room for about a week," said Condra. He says after that, Stone placed him into a building he says used to be a barbershop. "It's not equipped whatsoever for someone to live in," said Condra.
He says the building doesn't have a shower, and he has to find ways to shower at some of his family's home or bathe in his sink. "It's just made my depression and anxiety really bad; it gets to me really bad," said Condra.
He says that initially, he was told he had to pay $500 a month for rent but was able to talk him down to $200. Condra says he was told he would only live there for a short time -but a short time turned into nearly nine months.
He says wires are hanging from the roof, and the building continues to have water leaks which he says is a safety hazard.
Local 3 contacted the landlord for comment regarding these allegations, and he hung up on us after we identified who we were. "I could sue the guy; I know I could. I just want my apt back. I want to be able to take a shower when I get ready, said Condra.