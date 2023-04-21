After a three-day long trial, a Trenton man was for the murder of his 81-year-old mother by a Dade County jury.
Roger Allen Shrader, 59, was convicted of eights counts including malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in the 2022 death of Lagatha “Cathy” Watson.
Dade County Sheriff Office deputies responded to Brow Road on Sand Mountain on the morning of March 4, 2022 after Shrader contacted his son, telling him that he had killed his mother.
When deputies arrived they found that the victim had been assaulted with a machete and a mattock (a large hand tool used for digging and prying) to the point of near decapitation.
Shrader was found next to her body waiting for law enforcement to arrive, and his pants were covered in her blood.
Evidence presented in the trial showed Shrader had suffered from mental health issues since childhood, but refused treatment despite the pleas of his close family members.
His mother was his primary caretaker, but the two had a troubled relationship.
On the stand Shrader admitted he knew that he had done a terrible thing when he killed his mother.
The jury found Shrader Guilty but Mentally Ill, which means that if prison officials deem necessary, he can receive mental health services and treatment at a mental health facility during his period of confinement.
Under Georgia law, Shrader faces a minimum sentence of life in prison. “Justice was delivered today in Trenton,” said District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller. “I’d like to thank my prosecution team and law enforcement partners for their work on this case—because it certainly took a toll on them. We all hope that this brings some measure of peace to the victim’s family.”