Good Monday. We will stay warm and pleasant with the humidity a bit lower this evening. Temps will fall through the 70s under clearing skies. Overnight we will fall into the mid 50s. It will be nice all day Tuesday with sunshine and a toasty high of 85.
The air will become warmer and more humid the rest of the week. Wednesday we will make it to 89 with a slight chance for a passing shower or storm. Thursday we may get a stray shower or two, but the big deal will be the heat. I expect a high of 93.
Friday will be mostly sunny with the high again reaching the low 90s.
Saturday may again sport a shower or two with the high receding to a high of 89.
A front will bring in more widespread showers Sunday with the high only reaching 78.
Monday we will see the temperature AND the humidity taking a dive. The high will reach an awesome 78.
