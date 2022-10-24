It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Raulston Acres as preparations for the holiday season are in full swing.
Local 3 took a visit to the Christmas tree farm to see the tidings of joy that they are bringing to military families once again this year.
"The Trees for Troops program will help provide military families at military bases throughout the state of Georgia or across the United States with a live Christmas tree for Christmas," Dan Raulston, the owner of Raulston Acres said.
For the seventh year, the local tree farm will participate in a program that provides Christmas trees to military families.
"This is actually handled by the military base whoever, whether it's Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine, Coast Guard, they take care of that and they have the families sign up on the base and tell them the day their trees will be there and they come and pick them up," they said.
Raulston Acres' goal is to provide thirty trees to the program. Raulston said these families feel so special to receive the trees and to get a taste of home.
"We had military families come to our farm after they've gotten out of the service. They've come to our farm and bought a tree and notice we have Trees for Troops signs up and they say I was a recipient for one of those trees back when I was in service and was stationed at the such-and-such base. They tell us a little bit about it, How much it meant to them, and that just spurs us on for the next year," He said.
Raulston wanted to get involved in the project because his family also served.
"I think the Trees for Troops program keeps the focus on military families themselves. Sometimes, this tree might go to a family where the wife is stateside and the husband has been deployed. Sometimes, even the Trees for Troops program will send a tree overseas. So you know to have a real Christmas tree from back home and you're stationed somewhere outside the United States...that means a lot," He said.
Raulston Acres continues to look for sponsors to help with the program to sponsor a tree. The Trees for Troops program will continue to deliver the spirit of Christmas to military families one Christmas tree at a time.