East Ridge Animal Services has been filled, since May. That problem has sparked a unique relationship between them and a local tree service. The two have found a fun way to help the shelter keep up with the demand and get some animals adopted, too.
With the purchase a very manly calendar from Lumberjacks Tree Service, you can help sweet animals at East Ridge Animal Services find their forever home.
"So we decided you know what, we're going to make a calendar, so we did, but then we're like 'what are we going to do with this calendar?'" said Julie Oliverius.
Julie Oliverius with Lumberjacks Tree Service says most of their employees, including the owner, have rescued pets before. Knowing how important it is to foster and adopt, the tree service chose to assist this holiday season by selling 'Lumbersnacks' calendars.
"So we decided to partner with East Ridge Animal Services, and say 'alright, 100% of the proceeds from the calendar are gonna go to you guys,'" said Oliverius.
The idea for the hilarious calendar came after the tree service made a parody music video of the classic Warrant song, 'Cherry Pie.'
Oliverius says the money raised from the calendars will go a long way for the shelter.
"Raising money helps get food, beds, towels, cleaning supplies, those things. Not only are the animals cared for, but the crew, the staff, the volunteers, they don't have to wonder, either, where that next bag of dog food is coming from," said Oliverius.
Caroline Smith with East Ridge Animal Services, says they currently have 26 dogs and 10 cats ready for their next home.
Even while at capacity, the shelter ended up taking in 8 animals from owners who were evicted from the Budgetel Inn a few weeks ago.
"There were some animals that we got from the Budgetel from people not being able to take them to where they were going, so now we are doing free adoptions to hopefully get some dogs and cats home for the holidays," said Smith.
If you have any lumber jack fans in your family, the calendar would make a great gift.
You can find out how to order one by checking out their website, just click here.
And while you're at it, consider adopting or fostering a furry friend.
"Animals are just so wonderful to have and they help with anxiety, and you're also helping an animal out as well, and they are so appreciative when you are able to adopt them," said Smith.