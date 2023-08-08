Strong winds from Monday's storm left behind some severe damage in Rhea County.
Bryan College officials say a tree fell on a dorm room and caused damage to the roof and the windows.
Elias Lemus and his roommate Owen Morles both play soccer for Bryan College, saying it happened a little after noon on Monday, "You hear screaming coming out of the hallway. We immediately got up and ran out there," said Morles.
They said they could see their teammate covered in blood when they walked out of their door room. Lemus says they quickly moved him to safety, hoping he was okay, "He couldn't say anything much he was like I'm okay, but we knew he was a little scared, so we helped him with everything out of his room", said Morles.
David Holcomb, Vice President of Advancement & Marketing, said he is grateful the student was not seriously harmed. "Incredibly grateful God is good. We are thankful for every day we have, and we never know, so when it comes to our students, our goal is to take care of them and provide for them. This is their home away from home."
He says the windows on the dorms were just installed days ago and are now on backorder. It will take months before they can get them replaced.
He says the dorm took a hard hit, and the soccer teams' goal and a storage unit were also damaged.