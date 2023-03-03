At least six families were displaced after a tree fell onto an apartment building during Friday's storms.
The tree crashed onto the building at Ridgeside Flats on Pinewood Avenue just before 4:00PM.
Chattanooga FD has crews in the 3300 block of Pinewood Avenue where a tree fell onto an apartment building just after 4 PM Fri. Residents in the apartment were home at the time, but they were not injured. Building inspector is headed to the scene to assess the damage to structure pic.twitter.com/PbJ2luF1fu— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) March 3, 2023
Residents were home when the tree fell, the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) said, but no one was injured.
Several companies responded to the incident, including CFD's Special Operations Division.
The extent of the damages were assessed by a building inspector.