Tree damage at Pinewood Ave

Photo by CFD. 

At least six families were displaced after a tree fell onto an apartment building during Friday's storms.

The tree crashed onto the building at Ridgeside Flats on Pinewood Avenue just before 4:00PM.

Residents were home when the tree fell, the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) said, but no one was injured.

Several companies responded to the incident, including CFD's Special Operations Division. 

The extent of the damages were assessed by a building inspector.

