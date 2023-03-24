East Lake Park is this year’s ISA Southern Tree Climbing Championship (SOTCC) site, which will occur this weekend on March 25-26.
More than 30 professional tree climbers from the Eastern United States compete for the title of Southern Chapter Champion while demonstrating their skills as professional arborists.
This event, organized and hosted by the International Society of Arboriculture’s Southern Chapter (SCISA), showcases arborists and is meant to help educate consumers about proper tree work and safety.
The SOTCC is free and open to the public.
The competition begins on Saturday, March 25, with five preliminary events during which competitors demonstrate the skills required to work in trees safely.
The competitors with the highest scores during the preliminary events will move on to the Masters’ Challenge championship round on Sunday, March 26.
Both days of the competition begin at 8:00 am.
The competition is meant to help the public better understand the skills it takes to properly climb and care for trees.
The male and female champions earn the opportunity to compete in the International Tree Climbing Championship (ITCC) or the North American Tree Climbing Championship (NATCC), where they will compete with arborists from around the world.
For more information on the SOTCC, visit the website here.