Trains stopped for twelve hours during cave rescue

A rescue at a cave in Hamilton County stopped trains in the area for 12 hours. Norfolk Southern told Local 3 News the cave where the two men were is not a place for the public.

"Area around Norfolk Southern and the tunnel, abandoned tunnel in the caves that go underneath Lookout Mountain,” said Chief Phil Hyman with the Chattanooga Fire Department.

UPDATE: Crews rescue 2 missing men in cave on Lookout Mtn. CFD officials say the two men, ages 21 and 23, are a mile down in an old abandoned train tunnel and were last seen around 8 o'clock on Monday night.

The Chattanooga Fire Department had to shut down train operations at the rescue location while they looked for the lost men. Something they say isn't out of the norm to request.

"We don't know when those trains are coming and shutting them down completely is the right thing to do to protect responders and anybody else that be involved,” Chief Hyman said, "That all goes in with the training that we do with Norfolk Southern and CSX railways, we do training for that specifically, so these conversations have been ongoing for years."

Norfolk Southern told Local 3 News their operations were halted for twelve hours. They were unable to comment on the cost that comes with this.

"We understand there is a monetary impact with that when it happens, so we try to do it as infrequent as possible,” Chief Hyman said.

This is a cost that is inflicted on the railroad companies. It is not transferred to the city or county.

Norfolk Southern says, where these men were, is not a place for the public. And the area where this cave was accessed is an active railroad tunnel with trains going through at all hours of the day.

The railroad company could not speak on if trespassing charges will be filed at this time.

Norfolk Southern says:

“Norfolk Southern is grateful these men were rescued safely, and we’re proud of the members of our team who assisted in the rescue effort. Nevertheless, railroad tracks are never a safe place for the public to explore no matter the circumstances.”