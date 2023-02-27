A train hit a flatbed truck near High Street in Ringgold late Monday afternoon.
The road is closed as Ringgold police and the Georgia State Patrol investigate.
According to authorities, no one was hurt.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area right now.
