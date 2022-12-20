Several emergency agencies are on the site of a train derailment in Collegdale Tuesday.
The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department posted on Twitter that there is currently no hazardous threat to the public.
Two people have been transported to local hospitals with injuries. Their condition is not yet known.
The derailment is in the area of of Apison Pike and University Drive, near McKee Foods and Southern Adventist University.
Roads around the area are closed. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
PLEASE SHAREThere has been a train derailment at University Drive and Apison Pike. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route around. pic.twitter.com/jtBNtLPLHE— Collegedale Police Department (@CollegedalePD) December 20, 2022