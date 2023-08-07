Reports of Wires Down / Trees Down / Hazards
The following locations are closed or have limited access.
New incidents:
- E Brainerd Road at Hurricane Road
- 7504 Pinewood Drive (wires down)
- 6600 E Brainerd Road (wires down)
- Shallowford Rd at Noah Reid Road
- Multiple traffic lights were reported out on Shallowford Road between Gunabrrel and HWY 153 due to a power outage. Any intersections with no electricity and traffic lights showing no indication should be treated like a four-way stop.
Continuing incidents:
- 205 Hillside Drive
- 800 Graysville Road (wires down)
- 36 S Germantown Road (wires down)
- 6731 Dupre Road (wires down)
- E Brainerd at Jenkins Road (wires down)
- 484 S Crest Road
Cleared incidents:
- Tennessee Ave at Broad Street
- Intersection of Market and Main Street
- Market Street at E 20th Street
- 511 Central Ave (wires down)
- 3100 E 41st Street (flooding)
- Old Ringgold Road at Ryan Street
- W 37th Street at Alton Park Blvd (wires down)
- 6218 Wimberly Drive (wires down)
- 302 S Moore Road
- 7268 Jarnigan Road (wires down)
- 5100 Old Mission Road (wires down)
- 6130 Shallowford Road (wires down)
- 2900 McCallie Ave
- Midland Pike / N Parkdale Ave
- 902 Joe Engle Dr (wires down)
- Williams Drive at E Brainerd Road
- Davidson Road at James Ave (wires down)
- James Ave at Rhodes Road (wires down)
- 117 Asbury Drive (wires down)
- 7609 Standifer Gap Road
- Woodland Drive at Pattentown Road (wires down)
- E 20th at Market Street
4-Way Stop Installation: E 3rd St & Cherry St
Effective Thursday, August 3rd, the intersection of E 3rd Street and Cherry Street will be converted to a 4-way stop.
Officials say traffic studies have shown both traffic flow and safety would be improved with the new traffic pattern.
Today TDOT crews closed the HWY 153 North ramps to and from North Access Road for slope stabilization repairs. These ramps will not reopen until November 2023.
During Lake Resort Drive's closure at the bridge construction site, N Access Road north of Dupont Parkway will be unusable for thru traffic unless traveling to HWY 153 southbound. All detouring vehicles MUST utilize Hixson Pike / Hamill Road or Cassandra Smith Road as the detour.
4000 Brainerd Road - PHASE 2
The following roads/lanes will be closed on Wednesday, July 12th through Friday, September 1st, for construction:
- Eastbound right lane of Brainerd Road between Parkdale Ave and Haley Drive
- Haney Drive intersection with Brainerd Road will be closed
Detours will be posted for the closed intersections.
University Street / E 8th Street
UTC will be performing major renovations to several university-owned dormitories, which will require the following closures beginning Monday, May 8 at 6:00 am until Friday, August 4 at 5:00 pm:
- University Street between Flinn Street and E 8th Street
- E 8th Street between Campus Drive and Palmetto Street
The contractor will maintain access to Brown Academy and other properties within the closure.
4000 Brainerd Road
The following roads/lanes will be closed on Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, December 16, for construction:
- Eastbound right lane of Brainerd Road between Brookefield Ave and Sweetbriar Ave
- S Tuxedo Ave intersection with Brainerd Road will be closed
Detours will be posted for the closed intersections.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Nightfall
Cherry Street / Martin Luther King Blvd / Market Street
- Cherry Street will be closed at E MLK Blvd on Friday from 3 pm until 12 midnight for Nightfall setup.
- Market Street will be closed from East 8th Street to East 10th Street, and ML King Blvd will be closed from Broad Street to Georgia Avenue from 5:30 pm until 12 midnight.
- These closures will be effective each Friday night through September 2, 2023.
View CDOT's map of event and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.