Travel in the following areas will be impacted this week for railroad crossing work:
Thursday, 3/2
Williams Road between Westbrook Drive and Mission Ridge Road
Fisher Road off of Lytle Road (This is a dead end)
Friday, 3/3
Jenkins Road between Travis and Lytle Roads off of Wilder (CR 948) private crossing dead end
Saturday/Sunday, 3/4 - 3/5
Lytle Road between Lytle Road and Hill Drive
Adams Road between Lytle and Lytle Lytle Road between Plaster Drive
Adams Lane motorists cannot cross the railroad tracks at these locations while work is being done.