Columbia Street between E 10th Street and E 11th Street will be closed on Friday, April 28th for a crane lift. Detours will be posted.
Oak Street
Oak Street between Memorial Street and Lindsay Street will be closed Thursday, April 27th at midnight through Saturday, April 30th at 8 AM for stage production loading/unloading.
O'Neal Street
O'Neal Street between E 5th Street and Oak Street will be closed Monday, May 1st through Tuesday, May 9th for a water main repair. Detours will be posted.
Chattanooga Seafood Bash On The River
River Street between Renaissance Park and the Sushi Nabe parking lot will be closed Thursday, April 27th at 9 AM until Sunday, April 30th at 8 PM for the Chattanooga Seafood Bash On The River.
Event days will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Chattanooga Market
Reggie White Blvd between W 20th Street and the Skate Park Parking Access will be closed on Friday, April 28th at 8 AM until Monday, May 1st at 4 PM for the opening weekend of the Chattanooga Market.
Event days will be Saturday and Sunday.
Normalpalooza
Garnett Ave between Mississippi Ave and Worthington Street will be closed on Saturday, April 29th from 6 AM until 6 PM for the annual Normalpalooza Festival.
BMW Southeast Sharkfest
Riverfront Parkway between the Erwin Marina entrance and Chestnut Street will be closed Saturday, April 29th from 9:00 AM until 3:30 PM for the Southeast Sharkfest car show event.
All trucks with 3 axles or more will be prohibited on Riverfront Parkway between Martin Luther King and Molly Lane except for local deliveries. Detours will be posted.
Walker County
A section of Glass Mill Road will be closed daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from April 24-April 28 while a contractor installs a new water main.
The impacted area will be from Loften Lane to Driftwood Drive.
4000 Brainerd Road
The following roads/lanes will be closed on Thursday, April 20th, through Saturday, December 16th, for construction:
- Eastbound right lane of Brainerd Road between Brookefield Ave and Sweetbriar Ave
- S Tuxedo Ave intersection with Brainerd Road will be closed
Detours will be posted for the closed intersections.
King Street
King Street will be closed between Market Street and E 11th Street beginning Tuesday, April 11th, until Friday, April 28th, for several street cuts. Detours are currently posted.
Williams Street / W 33rd Street
The following closures or restrictions will take place starting Monday, April 17th, through Monday, May 8th:
Full closure of Williams Street between W 31st Street and W 33rd Street.
W 33rd Street at the intersection of Williams Street will be restricted to CARTA buses only from 8:30 AM until 3:30 PM on weekdays.
All other vehicles and tractor-trailers will detour via W 28th Street.
View CDOT's map of event and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.