Station Street
Station Street between Market Street and Rossville Ave will be closed Friday, March 17, from 4:00 PM until midnight.
Reggie White Blvd.
Reggie White Blvd between W 19th Street and the Chattanooga Skate Park parking lot access will be closed Saturday, March 18th, from 7:00 AM until 8:00 PM for the National Black Market.
St. Paddy's Party on the Parkway
The following streets will be closed from Saturday, March 18th at 8:00 AM until Sunday, March 19th at 3:00 AM for St Paddy's On The Parkway:
- Patten Parkway from Georgia Ave to Lindsay Street
- Lindsay Street southbound from Flynn Street to the Volunteer Garage entrance
Rock the Riverfront
Riverfront Parkway between Power Alley and Chestnut Street will be closed Saturday, March 18th, from 8:00 AM until 10:00 PM for Los Trompos / Rock The Riverfront.
All trucks with three axles or more will be prohibited on Riverfront Parkway between Martin Luther King and Power Alley. Detours will be posted.
Wilcox
Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel will be closed on the following date and time for maintenance and cleaning:
Sunday, March 19 - 7:00 AM until 9:00 PM
Detours will be posted.
Vance Road
The closure of Vance Road between Van Ness Street and Lee Highway will be extended until March 20. Detours are currently posted.
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.