UPDATE: HWY 153 at the Chickamauga Dam is now open in both directions.
The following locations are closed or have limited access. Major roadways with delays are underlined and italicized:
New incidents:
- 531 Acorn Ct
- 3449 Whitney St (wires down)
- 1165 Pineville Rd (wires down)
- 4100 N Access Road (hazard reported)
- 500 Shallowford Rd (hazard reported)
- 62 Bohr Dr (hazard reported)
- 5705 Middle Valley Rd (wires down)
- 1127 W Fairfax Dr (hazard reported)
- 940 Ashland Terrace (wires down)
- 4500 Delashmitt Rd (wires down)
- Sandswitch at Old Lower Mill Road (wires down)
- 500 Acorn Ct (wires down)
- 911 Ely Rd (wires down)
- 300 Candle Light Dr (wires down)
Continuing incidents:
- W 11th at Broad Street (hazard reported)
- 212 Compress St (wires down)
- Hixson Pike at Ozark Rd (wires down)
- Mountain Creek Road at Runyan Drive (hazard reported)
- 2914 Haywood Ave
- 112 Woodlawn Dr (hazard reported)
- 3926 Azalean Dr (wires down)
- Dwight Ave at Oak Street (wires down)
- 1703 Union Ave (wires down)
- 1701 Ellyn Ln (wires down)
- 1300 Dodds Ave (hazard reported, extent of closure unknown)
- 824 Endicott St (wires down)
- Belvoir Ave at Brainerd Road (hazard reported, extent of closure unknown)
- 2020 Gunbarrel Rd (hazard reported, extent of closure unknown)
- Roanoke Ave / Wilcox Blvd (hazard reported, extent of closure unknown)
- Thrushwood Dr at Intermont Dr (wires down)
- 129 Valleybrook Cir (wires down)
- 1600 Bailey Ave (wires down)
- Old Ringgold Rd at S Crest Road (hazard reported, extent of closure unknown)
- W Road is closed (wires down)
- N Seminole Dr at Donna Ln (wires down)
- 4305 Cain Ave (wires down)
- Wilson St at N Hawthorne St (wires down)
- 4609 Locksley Ln (wires down)
- 1000 S Scenic Hwy (rock slide)
- 8726 Igou Gap Rd (unknown hazard)
Incidents cleared:
- 4120 Cummings Hwy (wires down)
- Hixson Pike at Middle Valley Road (unknown hazard)
- HWY 153 at Chickamauga Dam
- Signal Mountain Blvd at Balmoral Dr (wires down)
EPB and emergency services are clearing roadways as quickly as possible. To allow crews leeway, please keep non-essential travel to a minimum through this afternoon and early evening.
Road conditions may worsen as high winds are expected to continue into the evening. Use extreme caution and never attempt to cross flooded roads or downed power lines.
Please report flooded locations, trees down, wires down or hazards by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.
Chattanooga Marathon / 5K / Kids Fun Run
As with all major events in public spaces, please exercise caution when driving near participants, follow all instructions from Chattanooga Police, and plan for additional travel time to your destination.
Friday, March 3rd - Sunday, March 5th
Set-up will close Reggie While Boulevard between W 19th Street and W Main Street and begins tomorrow at 8 AM lasting through Sunday, March 6th at 5 PM.
Note: A security closure of Chestnut Street and W 19th Street will also occur Saturday afternoon for a Chattanooga Football Club pre-season match.
Saturday, March 4th
Chattanooga Marathon 5K and Kids Fun Run will primarily affect Main Street between Reggie White Blvd and Central Ave between 7 AM and Noon.
Note: Parking restrictions exist where 'No Parking Special Event' signage is posted, which includes all street parking within the Main Street closure.
Sunday, March 5th
Chattanooga Marathon will see the highest downtown traffic impact and closures between 7:30 AM and 2:00 PM.
Note: Parking restrictions exist where 'No Parking Special Event' signage is posted, which includes the following corridors:
- Riverfront Parkway southbound street parking between Molly Lane and W Martin Luther King Blvd
- Main Street westbound street parking between Cowart Street and Madison Street
- Mocs Alumni Boulevard (formerly E 5th Street) eastbound street parking between Terrell Owens Way and Palmetto Street
- Vine Street eastbound between Lindsay Street and Douglas Street
- Carter Street northbound street parking between W Main Street and W 13th Street
Additional information can be found on the Chattanooga Marathon website.
You can view CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.