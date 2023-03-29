E Martin Luther King at Georgia Ave
The entire intersection of E Martin Luther King Blvd and Georgia Ave is closed due to emergency EPB repairs from a previous fire.
- The intersection will remain closed until 11 PM tonight.
- Thursday morning at 9 AM, both roads will close until 11 PM Thursday evening to complete the required work.
Detours will be posted.
1700 East 19th Street
The 1700 block of East 19th Street is closed due to emergency road repairs. Detours are posted.
1225 Cowart Street
The 1200 block of Cowart Street is closed due to emergency water main repairs effective immediately and will last through April 9th.
Detours are posted.
Construction Updates
2300 Tunnel Blvd
The 2300 block of Tunnel Blvd is now reopened.
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.