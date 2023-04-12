Honest Charley Private Event
Fort Street between W 13th Street and W 14th Street will be closed for a private event on Thursday, April 13th, from 7 AM until 4 PM. Detours will be posted.
The following roads will be closed on Friday, April 14th, at 3 PM until Saturday, April 15th, at 6 PM for the Riverside Spring Meet:
- Reggie White Blvd between W 20th Street and the Skate Park Parking Access
- W 19th Street between Reggie White Blvd and Chestnut Street
Chattanooga Autism Awareness Walk
The following roads will see restrictions on Saturday, April 15th, from 10:30 AM until 12 Noon for the Chattanooga Autism Awareness Walk
- The eastbound right lane of Frazier Ave will be closed between Market Street and Walnut Street
- The westbound right lane of E 3rd Street will be closed between High Street and Walnut Street
- Walk participants will be sharing the road with traffic at the following locations: Walnut Street, High Street, and River Street. Please be cautious when traveling through these areas during the event.
The following roads will be closed on Saturday, April 15th at 7 AM until Sunday, April 16th at 9 PM for the Big 9 Roots Festival:
- E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd between Georgia Ave and Foster Street
- Mabel Street between E 8th and E 10th Street
- Houston Street between E 8th and E 10th Street
- Lindsay Street between E 8th and E 10th Street
Detours will be posted via McCallie Ave and E 10th Street. Please plan for additional travel time while navigating the assigned detour routes.
Los Trompos / Rock The Riverfront
Riverfront Parkway between Power Alley and Chestnut Street will be closed Saturday, April 15th, from 8:00 AM until 10:00 PM for Los Trompos / Rock The Riverfront. All trucks with 3 axles or more will be prohibited on Riverfront Parkway between Martin Luther King and Power Alley. Detours will be posted.
CONSTRUCTION CLOSURES
King Street
King Street will be closed between Market Street and E 11th Street beginning Tuesday, April 11th, until Friday, April 28th, for several street cuts. Detours are currently posted.
1241 Grove Street
The 1200 Block of Grove Street will be closed Wednesday, April 12th, from 9:30 AM until 11 AM for a mayoral press conference. Detours will be posted.
600 Chestnut Street
The 600 block of Chestnut Street will be closed Saturday, April 15th, from 8 AM until 3 PM for a crane lift. Detours will be posted.
Blackford Street
Blackford Street will be closed Saturday, April 15th, from 7 AM until 8 PM for a crane lift. Erlanger Emergency Services can only be accessed from the E 3rd Street / Hampton Street entrance. Detours will be posted.
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.