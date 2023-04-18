Southbound Broad Street
Broad Street between W 13th Street and W Main Street will be closed from 10:00 PM until 6:00 AM on Tuesday, April 18th, Wednesday, April 19th, and Thursday, April 20th. Detours will be posted via Chestnut Street.
4000 Brainerd Road
The following roads/lanes will be closed on Thursday, April 20th, through Saturday, December 16th, for construction:
- Eastbound right lane of Brainerd Road between Brookefield Ave and Sweetbriar Ave
- S Tuxedo Ave intersection with Brainerd Road will be closed
Detours will be posted for the closed intersections.
Montlake Road
Montlake Road will be closed from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd. The closure will be between Montlake Circle and Brow Lake Road for litter pickup.
Detours will be posted. Drivers should plan on using Mowbray Pike or Hotwater Road as alternative routes to and from Mowbray Mountain. Residents will have access to and from their homes.
King Street
King Street will be closed between Market Street and E 11th Street beginning Tuesday, April 11th, until Friday, April 28th, for several street cuts. Detours are currently posted.
Williams Street / W 33rd Street
The following closures or restrictions will take place starting Monday, April 17th, through Monday, May 8th:
Full closure of Williams Street between W 31st Street and W 33rd Street.
W 33rd Street at the intersection of Williams Street will be restricted to CARTA buses only from 8:30 AM until 3:30 PM on weekdays.
All other vehicles and tractor-trailers will detour via W 28th Street.
Cowart Street
Cowart Street between Market Street and W 13th Street will be closed Monday, April 17th, through Wednesday, April 19th for a crane lift. Detours will be posted.
Upcoming Asphalt Rejuvenation
CDOT is entering the third year of a new pavement management technique called asphalt rejuvenation, which will be utilized on our more newly paved streets throughout the city.
The application of the coating does require full access to our streets and limited use by the general public for a short period.
The following roads will see contract crews performing rejuvenation from Wednesday, April 19th, through Friday, April 21st:
- McCallie Ave between Georgia Ave and Central Ave
- Derby Circle
- Dwight Ave
- Glenwood Dr from McCallie Ave to E 3rd Street
- Hillwood Dr
- Lana Lane
- Sumpter Ave
- Airport Rd from Lee Hwy to Shepard Rd
- Marijon Dr
- N Concord Rd
- Overcup Oak Trl
The schedule of this project is subject to change if inclement weather occurs.
View CDOT's map of event and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.