Chattanooga Women's Suffrage March
The following roads will be closed Friday, March 31st, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM for the Commemorative Women's Suffrage March:
-Lookout Street southbound between E 6th Street and Georgia Ave
-Georgia Ave southbound, right lane between E 6th Street and E MLK Blvd (the southbound left lane will remain open to traffic)
-East 7th Street, E 8th Street, Walnut Street, and Cherry Street may see very brief closures as the march passes.
CPD will be on hand to assist with traffic.
Los Trompos / Rock The Riverfront & Lantern Parade
Riverfront Parkway between Power Alley and Chestnut Street will be closed Saturday, April 1st, from 8:00 AM until 10:00 PM for Los Trompos / Rock The Riverfront.
All trucks with three axles or more will be prohibited on Riverfront Parkway between Martin Luther King and Power Alley. Detours will be posted.
Lantern Parade for Rock The Riverfront
The following roads will be closed from 7:00 PM until 8:30 PM for a lantern parade traveling from Renaissance Park to Rock The Riverfront:
-Cherokee Blvd eastbound right lane from Spears Ave to Market Street
-Market Street southbound right lane from Cherokee Blvd, across the Market Street Bridge until 1st Street
CPD will be on hand to assist with traffic.
Sip TN Wine Festival Sponsored by the Chattanooga Market
Reggie White Blvd between W 19th Street and the Chattanooga Skate Park parking lot access will be closed Saturday, April 1st, from 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM for the Sip TN Wine Festival sponsored by the Chattanooga Market.
E Martin Luther King at Georgia Ave
The entire intersection of E Martin Luther King Blvd and Georgia Ave is closed due to emergency EPB repairs from a previous fire.
- The intersection will remain closed until 11 PM tonight.
- Thursday morning at 9 AM, both roads will close until 11 PM Thursday evening to complete the required work.
Detours will be posted.
1700 East 19th Street
The 1700 block of East 19th Street is closed due to emergency road repairs. Detours are posted.
1225 Cowart Street
The 1200 block of Cowart Street is closed due to emergency water main repairs effective immediately and will last through April 9th.
Detours are posted.
Construction Updates
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.