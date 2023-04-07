Friday, April 7, 2023
Rally USA Conference
Station Street between Market Street and Rossville Ave will be closed Friday, April 7, from Noon until Midnight for the Rally USA Conference.
Saturday, April 8, 2023
Los Trompos / Rock The Riverfront
Riverfront Parkway between Power Alley and Chestnut Street will be closed Saturday, April 8, from 8:00 AM until 10:00 PM for Los Trompos / Rock The Riverfront.
All trucks with 3 axles or more will be prohibited on Riverfront Parkway between Martin Luther King and Power Alley. Detours will be posted.
Sunday, April 9, 2023
Easter At Coolidge
River Street between the Renaissance Park parking lot and the Sushi Nabi parking lot will be closed Sunday, April 9, from 7:00 AM until Noon for the Easter at Coolidge event.
1225 Cowart Street
The 1200 block of Cowart Street is closed due to emergency water main repairs effective immediately and will last through April 9th.
Detours are posted.
Construction Updates
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.