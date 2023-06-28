CONSTRUCTION
Market St Bridge
As of Wednesday at 9:00 am ET, TDOT crews have closed the Market Street bridge in downtown Chattanooga to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for quarterly testing and maintenance.
Drivers should use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge during this work.
Armstrong Rd
Hamilton County Highway Department will have Armstrong Rd closed between Hixson Pike and Eldridge Rd. on Tuesday 6/27/23 until 4pm.
This closure will be for scheduled general maintenance and repair of roadway culvert. Motorists should plan on using alternative routes and avoiding the area on Tuesday.
University Street / E 8th Street
UTC will be performing major renovations to several university-owned dormitories, which will require the following closures beginning Monday, May 8 at 6:00 am until Friday, August 4 at 5:00 pm:
- University Street between Flinn Street and E 8th Street
- E 8th Street between Campus Drive and Palmetto Street
The contractor will maintain access to Brown Academy and other properties within the closure.
4000 Brainerd Road
The following roads/lanes will be closed on Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, December 16, for construction:
- Eastbound right lane of Brainerd Road between Brookefield Ave and Sweetbriar Ave
- S Tuxedo Ave intersection with Brainerd Road will be closed
Detours will be posted for the closed intersections.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Nightfall
Cherry Street / Martin Luther King Blvd / Market Street
- Cherry Street will be closed at E MLK Blvd on Friday from 3 pm until 12 midnight for Nightfall setup.
- Market Street will be closed from East 8th Street to East 10th Street, and ML King Blvd will be closed from Broad Street to Georgia Avenue from 5:30 pm until 12 midnight.
- These closures will be effective each Friday night through September 2, 2023.
View CDOT's map of event and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.