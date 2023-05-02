Robert Mills Rd.
The Hamilton County Hwy. Dept. will have Roberts Mill Rd closed Thursday 5/4/23 from 9am to 4pm.
Motorists should plan on using W Road or Signal Mtn Blvd./Taft Hwy to leave or access Signal Mountain.
Cassville White Rd Bridge
The Cassville White Road bridge over I-75 will be closed Friday, May 5 from 7:30 p.m. until Monday, May 8 at 5:30 a.m.
The closure will allow crews to continue working on the construction of two roundabouts at the interchanges at I-75. Traffic will still be able to enter and exit the interstate, but vehicles will be unable to cross over the bridge during this time.
O'Neal Street
O'Neal Street between E 5th Street and Oak Street will be closed Monday, May 1st through Tuesday, May 9th for a water main repair. Detours will be posted.
Chattanooga Market
Reggie White Blvd between W 20th Street and the Skate Park Parking Access will be closed on Friday, April 28th at 8 AM until Monday, May 1st at 4 PM for the opening weekend of the Chattanooga Market.
Event days will be Saturday and Sunday.
Greenwood Road
Greenwood Road will be closed for an additional four weeks (thru 6/1/23) for a small bridge replacement and utility relocation.
The closure is from Snow Hill Road to Highway 58 and Banther Road from Greenwood Rd to Leamon Road.
Detour routes will be posted and drivers should expect delays.
4000 Brainerd Road
The following roads/lanes will be closed on Thursday, April 20th, through Saturday, December 16th, for construction:
- Eastbound right lane of Brainerd Road between Brookefield Ave and Sweetbriar Ave
- S Tuxedo Ave intersection with Brainerd Road will be closed
Detours will be posted for the closed intersections.
Williams Street / W 33rd Street
The following closures or restrictions will take place starting Monday, April 17th, through Monday, May 8th:
Full closure of Williams Street between W 31st Street and W 33rd Street.
W 33rd Street at the intersection of Williams Street will be restricted to CARTA buses only from 8:30 AM until 3:30 PM on weekdays.
All other vehicles and tractor-trailers will detour via W 28th Street.
View CDOT's map of event and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.