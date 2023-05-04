Armed Forces Day Parade
The following roads and intersections will be closed Friday, May 5th from 8:30 AM until 11:30 AM to stage the annual Armed Forces Day Parade:
- Market Street between W 12th and MLK Blvd
- W 11th Street at the intersection of Market Street
- W 10th Street at the intersection of Market Street
The Armed Forces Day Parade will start at 10:00 AM within the southbound lanes of Market Street at 10th Street and travel northbound until W 5th Street where the parade will disperse. The following restrictions will be in place during the parade:
- Market Street southbound between W 4th Street and W 10th Street will be closed.
- Cherry Street between W 4th Street and W 10th Street will be closed.
- The cross streets of Market Street and MLK Blvd, 8th Street, 7th Street, 6th Street, and 5th Street will be closed during the parade.
- All southbound street parking between 4th Street and 10th Street will be prohibited during the parade.
- The eastbound right lane of 4th Street will be closed from Broad Street to Cherry Street for bus staging.
Gran Fondo Hincapie Street Closures and Traffic Impact
The following roads and intersections will be closed from Friday, May 5th beginning at 2:00 PM until Saturday, May 6th at 6 PM for the Gran Fondo Hincapie setup and bike event:
- E Martin Luther King Blvd from Lindsay Street to Houston Street
- Houston Street from E Martin Luther King Blvd to E 10th Street
- East 10th Street at the intersection of Houston Street
Gran Fondo Hincapie Bike Ride - Cyclists will be escorted by CPD officers starting at 8:00 AM on Saturday, May 6th, beginning from E Martin Luther King Blvd, turning north onto Market Street. CPD will be present at all intersections on Market Street, crossing into North Shore, and continuing on Cherokee Blvd. Please watch for instructions from these officers as the cyclists will be given the right of way while an officer is present.
A secondary route traveling Manufacturers Road will have officers present at both HWY 27 ramps and at the entrance of Renaissance Park.
The first return cyclists are expected back into Chattanooga around 10:00 AM.
Inbound cyclists will return via Tiftonia using Cummings Road, Wauhatchie Pike, turning north onto Cummings Highway, and turning right onto Old Wauhatchie Pike. The timed portion of the event will end at Scenic Highway.
Cyclists will return to downtown at their own pace by traveling south on Scenic Hwy, and east on Cummings Highway until Broad Street. From Broad Street, cyclists will turn on W 33rd, then travel north on Alton Park Blvd / Market Street, right on W 12th Street, continuing onto Houston Street, and back to the closure on E Martin Luther King Blvd.
Officers will be located at major intersections/traffic lights for the inbound cyclists.
This is an open course so expect cyclists throughout the city.
Most cyclists should complete their routes by 4:00 PM.
Chattanooga Market / Running of the Chihuahuas
Reggie White Blvd between W 20th Street and the Skate Park Parking Access will be closed on Saturday, May 6th from 6 AM until 4 PM for the 'Running of the Chihuahuas' and on Sunday, May 7th from 6 AM until 4 PM for the Chattanooga Market 'Strawberry Festival'.
Chattanooga Football Club
The following roads will be closed on Saturday, May 6th, from 10:00 AM until 7:30 PM:
- Reggie White Blvd between the Chattanooga Skate Park north entrance and W 20th Street (in conjunction with the 'Running of the Chihuahuas event')
- Chestnut Street between W 17th Street and W 19th Street
- W 19th Street between Reggie White Blvd and Chestnut Street
Street parking will be prohibited on Chestnut Street within the closure on the dates/times listed above. Vehicles left within the closure will be towed at the owner's expense.
O'Neal Street
O'Neal Street between E 5th Street and Oak Street will be closed Monday, May 1st through Tuesday, May 9th for a water main repair. Detours will be posted.
Greenwood Road
Greenwood Road will be closed for an additional four weeks (thru 6/1/23) for a small bridge replacement and utility relocation.
The closure is from Snow Hill Road to Highway 58 and Banther Road from Greenwood Rd to Leamon Road.
Detour routes will be posted and drivers should expect delays.
4000 Brainerd Road
The following roads/lanes will be closed on Thursday, April 20th, through Saturday, December 16th, for construction:
- Eastbound right lane of Brainerd Road between Brookefield Ave and Sweetbriar Ave
- S Tuxedo Ave intersection with Brainerd Road will be closed
Detours will be posted for the closed intersections.
Williams Street / W 33rd Street
The following closures or restrictions will take place starting Monday, April 17th, through Monday, May 8th:
Full closure of Williams Street between W 31st Street and W 33rd Street.
W 33rd Street at the intersection of Williams Street will be restricted to CARTA buses only from 8:30 AM until 3:30 PM on weekdays.
All other vehicles and tractor-trailers will detour via W 28th Street.
View CDOT's map of event and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.