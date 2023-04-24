Murray County
Highway 286 at the intersection of Fullers Chapel Road is completely shut down due to a vehicular accident. Traffic is being routed to secondary roads.
Walker County
A section of Glass Mill Road will be closed daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from April 24-April 28 while a contractor installs a new water main.
The impacted area will be from Loften Lane to Driftwood Drive.
4000 Brainerd Road
The following roads/lanes will be closed on Thursday, April 20th, through Saturday, December 16th, for construction:
- Eastbound right lane of Brainerd Road between Brookefield Ave and Sweetbriar Ave
- S Tuxedo Ave intersection with Brainerd Road will be closed
Detours will be posted for the closed intersections.
King Street
King Street will be closed between Market Street and E 11th Street beginning Tuesday, April 11th, until Friday, April 28th, for several street cuts. Detours are currently posted.
Williams Street / W 33rd Street
The following closures or restrictions will take place starting Monday, April 17th, through Monday, May 8th:
Full closure of Williams Street between W 31st Street and W 33rd Street.
W 33rd Street at the intersection of Williams Street will be restricted to CARTA buses only from 8:30 AM until 3:30 PM on weekdays.
All other vehicles and tractor-trailers will detour via W 28th Street.
Upcoming Asphalt Rejuvenation
CDOT is entering the third year of a new pavement management technique called asphalt rejuvenation, which will be utilized on our more newly paved streets throughout the city.
The application of the coating does require full access to our streets and limited use by the general public for a short period.
View CDOT's map of event and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.