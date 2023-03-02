Chattanooga Marathon / 5K / Kids Fun Run
As with all major events in public spaces, please exercise caution when driving near participants, follow all instructions from Chattanooga Police, and plan for additional travel time to your destination.
Friday, March 3rd - Sunday, March 5th
Set-up will close Reggie While Boulevard between W 19th Street and W Main Street and begins tomorrow at 8 AM lasting through Sunday, March 6th at 5 PM.
Note: A security closure of Chestnut Street and W 19th Street will also occur Saturday afternoon for a Chattanooga Football Club pre-season match.
Saturday, March 4th
Chattanooga Marathon 5K and Kids Fun Run will primarily affect Main Street between Reggie White Blvd and Central Ave between 7 AM and Noon.
Note: Parking restrictions exist where 'No Parking Special Event' signage is posted, which includes all street parking within the Main Street closure.
Sunday, March 5th
Chattanooga Marathon will see the highest downtown traffic impact and closures between 7:30 AM and 2:00 PM.
Note: Parking restrictions exist where 'No Parking Special Event' signage is posted, which includes the following corridors:
- Riverfront Parkway southbound street parking between Molly Lane and W Martin Luther King Blvd
- Main Street westbound street parking between Cowart Street and Madison Street
- Mocs Alumni Boulevard (formerly E 5th Street) eastbound street parking between Terrell Owens Way and Palmetto Street
- Vine Street eastbound between Lindsay Street and Douglas Street
- Carter Street northbound street parking between W Main Street and W 13th Street
Additional information can be found on the Chattanooga Marathon website.
You can view CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.