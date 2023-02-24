Boy Scout Road at Norfolk Southern Railroad - REOPENED
Boy Scout Road at the Norfolk Southern Railroad is now open as construction was completed ahead of schedule.
UPCOMING/CURRENT CLOSURES:
W Road
The W Road will be closed this Sunday, Feb. 26 from 8:00am to 12:00pm for road cleanup.
Gates will be closed and no traffic will be allowed thru.
Motorists should use Signal Mountain Blvd or Roberts Mill Road to access or leave Signal Mountain.
Oak Street
Oak Street between Lindsay Street and Memorial Street will be closed on Friday, February 24th at 12:01 AM until Saturday, February 25th at 8:00 AM for event logistics at Memorial Auditorium.
North Hickory Valley Road
North Hickory Valley Road at Hwy 58 will be closed on Friday, February 24th for post utility construction paving. Detours will be posted. Please allow for additional travel time.
All Construction projects are weather permitting.
You can view CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.