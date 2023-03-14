A traffic study across Hamilton County is underway, and the goal is to improve infrastructure.
One of the first areas to have eyes on it is Chattanooga’s Mountain Creek Road.
The study for Mountain Creek Road began last year to look at development and needs related to traffic, crosswalks, and pedestrian safety.
The Mountain Creek traffic study is a joint effort between Chattanooga - Hamilton Regional Planning Agency and the City of Chattanooga's Public Works Department.
Consultants are being brought in the help identify areas that can be improved on Mountain Creek Road.
“The Mountain Creek area is a beautiful community. There's a lot of mix of both homes and apartments and so it's an ideal place to live, but it is a two-lane road. There are places where there are sidewalks and places where they are needs for other improvements. Of course, there are a couple of schools in the corridor, during periods of the year when students are in school it's more traffic,” Dan Reuter said.
Dan Reuter is the director of the Regional Planning Agency for Chattanooga and Hamilton County. He said several public hearings have been held to get feedback from the community on what changes they would like to see.
“I don't think there is a lot of desire to widen the road. I think most folks just want to see the speeds of cars slowed down a little bit. Again, some issues with a couple roundabouts in the area that seem to attract a lot of attention,” Reuter said.
Reuter said the plan is to attack the smaller issues first and generate short term solutions, while long term solutions are being worked out.
“The report that we provided did identify areas where there was an intersection improvement, where there might be a turn lane added, where there are pedestrian safety issues of crossing the street, getting to the schools,” Reuter said.
While the Mountain Creek Road area has plenty of living choices, some community members are pushing for more green space in that area.
“There's a former query on a golf course area. Neighbors and residents in the Mountain Creek area would like that to be a park. So, I know that is issues the councilmen is talking to the neighbors and some of our state representatives to see if there's funds to build a park there,” Reuter said.
Click here for public input.