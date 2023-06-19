A traffic stop in Polk County resulted in two arrests on drug charges last week.
According to a Facebook post by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Kegan Cronan was pulled over on June 12 by Deputy Logan Brooks for a traffic violation.
During the stop, Deputy Brooks found 5.4 grams of what he suspected to be methamphetamine and 83 pills of possible fentanyl on the passenger Jennifer Posey Forrester.
Deputy Brooks also found a crushed pill and drug paraphernalia where Cronan was seated.
Cronan was charged with Simple Possession of Fentanyl and Drug Paraphernalia.
Forrester was charged with Possession of Fentanyl for Resale and Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale.
Forrester has since been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.
Cronan has also been released from jail. No court date for him was listed.