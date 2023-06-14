Residents already worried about overcrowding in the East Hamilton area are worried as developers announce plans to redesign the city.
Commissioner Lee Helton met with residents on Wednesday to discuss traffic concerns and new plans to redevelop.
The commissioner says the goal is so people can work and live closer to home.
"This way, we clear the air," said Helton. "Everybody knows where the citizens stand; we know what is feasible for the state and county level."
He says East Hamilton is growing, and the county is trying to keep up.
Traffic back-up is common on East Brainerd and Ooltewah-Ringgold roads, and delays have inconvenienced drivers for years.
"Everybody who lives here, we don't have to describe it. We live it, and it really eats a lot of our life up," said Helton.
"I never go down East Brainerd anymore because it takes me 30 minutes for a 10-minute drive," said Michelle Snow, an Apison Resident.
Most traffic comes from East Brainerd, Collegedale, and the Apison area. Those at the meeting called for city officials to add more traffic signals and lanes.
TDOT is reportedly already working on a plan to meet those needs.
"We have taken all of that into account, and we believe that this project will provide congestion relief for residents in the area," said Rachel Gentry with TDOT.
Gentry says engineers plan to turn the two-line highway at Ooltewah-Ringgold Road into five lanes, a reconfiguration some residents say can't come fast enough.
"The project will begin construction and fiscal year 2026," she said. "We anticipate the construction will take approximately four years to complete."
Gentry says the project is in the early stages, but the agency is mapping how the new roadwork will impact drivers.
And with costs, commissioners Helton says county dollars should cover expenses.
"We have the resources to do what we're doing now, and if people want more services, roads to be done faster, and more schools, we can do it. We have to have a community behind it willing to pay for it."
Commissioner Helton says the plans should be completed in a year.
While plans are underway, his office will hold public meetings every six months.
Click here to make sure your voice is heard. Or, email TDOT at comments@tn.gov.