Two crashes closed all northbound lanes of I-75 in Bradley County on Monday night. As of Tuesday morning, traffic was flowing normally.
According to TDOT, the first incident was a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 9:15PM near mile marker 28, just past Exit 27 at Paul Huff Parkway in Cleveland.
Traffic was routed off Exit 27 to Paul Huff Parkway.
The second incident was a single vehicle crash that happened around 9:50PM near mile marker 29.
It's unclear if the crashes are related.
Injuries and the cause of both crashes are unknown at this time.
Local 3 News is working to learn more.
